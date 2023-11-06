The Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are 4-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Dallas is 5-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. Orlando has made its bones on the defensive end thus far, forcing a turnover on 15.6% of possessions to lead the league and ranking second in defensive rating (104.0).

Meanwhile, Dallas has been incredibly efficient at the offensive end, ranking second in offensive rating (120.3) and fourth in eFG% (57.5). Orlando is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Mavericks odds, and the over/under is 225.5 points.

Magic vs. Mavericks spread: Magic -4.5

Magic vs. Mavericks over/under: 225.5 points

Magic vs. Mavericks money line: Magic: -190, Mavericks: +157

What to know about the Mavericks

On Sunday, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in its match against Charlotte, but it still walked away with a 124-118 win. Luka Doncic only went 8-for-19 from the floor but still put together a solid game with 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Doncic was one of three Mavericks who recorded a double-double last night, with Kyrie Irving scoring 18 points and dishing out 10 assists while Dereck Lively II had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Dallas assisted on 31 of its 43 made field goals and is taking nearly half of its shots (49.2%) from beyond the 3-point line this season. For tonight, both Doncic (quad) and Irving (foot) are listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Magic proved on Saturday. They opened up a 21-point lead by the end of the third quarter and coasted to a 120-101 win over the Lakers.

Paolo Banchero was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists. Last year's NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game thus far, and he's one of six players on the Orlando roster averaging double-figures in scoring. However, Orlando will be shorthanded on Monday with Markelle Fultz (knee) and Wendell Carter Jr. (hand) both out.

