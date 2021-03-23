Who's Playing

Denver @ Orlando

Current Records: Denver 25-17; Orlando 14-28

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amway Center. Bragging rights belong to Denver for now since they're up 8-2 across their past ten matchups.

The Nuggets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 113-108 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 29 points, ten dimes, and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Orlando ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played on Sunday, losing 112-96. The Magic's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds, and small forward James Ennis III, who had 18 points along with five rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Denver against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Denver at 25-17 and Orlando at 14-28. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Denver enters the contest with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Magic have only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Nuggets' 5.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last ten games against Orlando.