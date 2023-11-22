The NBA regular season rolls on Wednesday night with a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic. The Nuggets are the defending NBA champions and they currently sit in second place in the Western Conference with a 10-4 record. The Magic, meanwhile, enter Wednesday's contest with an 8-5 record after winning their last three games.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 4 points in the latest Magic vs. Nuggets odds, and the over/under is 217.5 points.

Magic vs. Nuggets spread: Magic +4

Magic vs. Nuggets over/under: 217.5 points

Magic vs. Nuggets money line: Magic: +143, Nuggets: -172

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic waltzed into Tuesday's game with three straight wins but they left with four. They took down Toronto 126-107. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, as the Magic did.

Orlando is loaded with a plethora of young playmakers, including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony. Banchero leads the Magic in multiple categories, including points (18.7), rebounds (6.8) and assists (4.5). The Magic are only scoring 109.4 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NBA, but Orlando ranks among the league's best defensive units. The Magic are giving up 106.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat Detroit 107-103 on Monday. Reggie Jackson led the Nuggets in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Denver is scoring 113.2 points per game this season, which ranks 17th in the NBA. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points (27.4), rebounds (13.1) and assists (8.7) per game this season and he'll be heavily involved again on Wednesday night. Michael Porter Jr. is also off to an impressive start, averaging 16.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

