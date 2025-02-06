The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Denver is 32-19 overall and 16-8 at home, while Orlando is 25-27 overall and 10-18 on the road. The Nuggets have won 13 of the last 17 meetings against Orlando, but the Magic are 7-1 against the spread in their past eight games against Denver.

The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Magic odds, and the over/under is 220 points.



Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Nuggets vs. Magic spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets vs. Magic over/under: 220 points

Nuggets vs. Magic money line: Nuggets: -284, Magic: +233

Nuggets vs. Magic picks:

Nuggets vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Magic are hoping to do what the Pelicans couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to the Nuggets' winning streak, which now stands at four games. The Nuggets were the clear victor by a 144-119 margin over the Pelicans. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Denver has posted since January 21st.

The Nuggets' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Michael Porter Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from long range and dropped a double-double with 39 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Porter Jr. also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2024. Nikola Jokic was another key playmaker, dropping a double-double with 38 points and 10 assists.

Why the Magic can cover

Meanwhile, the Magic's and the Kings' game on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Magic turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. Everything went the Magic's way against the Kings as Orlando made off with a 130-111 victory. The win was some much-needed relief for Orlando as it spelled an end to its four-game losing streak.

The Magic got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Franz Wagner out in front, recording 31 points and five rebounds. With that strong performance, Wagner is now averaging an impressive 25.1 points per game. Another player making a difference was Paolo Banchero, who almost dropped a double-double with 23 points and nine assists. The Magic have now won 11 of their last 16 games played in February.

How to make Nuggets vs. Magic picks



