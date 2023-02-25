Who's Playing
Indiana @ Orlando
Current Records: Indiana 26-35; Orlando 25-35
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Amway Center. If the matchup is anything like Orlando's 126-120 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Pacers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Boston Celtics on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 142-138. The losing side was boosted by center Myles Turner, who shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 40 points and ten boards.
Speaking of close games: Orlando came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, sneaking past 108-106. The top scorer for Orlando was guard Franz Wagner (21 points).
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 25-35 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 26-35. Allowing an average of 117.54 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Magic are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Orlando.
