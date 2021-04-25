Who's Playing
Indiana @ Orlando
Current Records: Indiana 28-31; Orlando 18-41
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers are 16-4 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Pacers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Orlando at 8 p.m. ET April 25 at Amway Center. Indiana won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Detroit Pistons 115-109 this past Saturday. Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Malcolm Brogdon led the charge as he had 26 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Orlando took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Thursday, falling 135-100. The Magic were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-52. Power forward Chuma Okeke had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just four points on 1-for-12 shooting.
Indiana's win lifted them to 28-31 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 18-41. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if Orlando bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Indiana have won 16 out of their last 20 games against Orlando.
- Apr 09, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Orlando 106
- Jan 22, 2021 - Indiana 120 vs. Orlando 118
- Aug 04, 2020 - Indiana 120 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 23, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 10, 2019 - Indiana 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 30, 2019 - Orlando 121 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 02, 2019 - Orlando 117 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 31, 2019 - Orlando 107 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 07, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 27, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 27, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 97
- Apr 08, 2017 - Indiana 127 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Orlando 88
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indiana 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Nov 14, 2016 - Indiana 88 vs. Orlando 69
- Mar 31, 2016 - Orlando 114 vs. Indiana 94
- Feb 21, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 06, 2016 - Indiana 95 vs. Orlando 86
- Nov 09, 2015 - Indiana 97 vs. Orlando 84