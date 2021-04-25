Who's Playing

Indiana @ Orlando

Current Records: Indiana 28-31; Orlando 18-41

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers are 16-4 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Pacers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Orlando at 8 p.m. ET April 25 at Amway Center. Indiana won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Detroit Pistons 115-109 this past Saturday. Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Malcolm Brogdon led the charge as he had 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Thursday, falling 135-100. The Magic were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-52. Power forward Chuma Okeke had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just four points on 1-for-12 shooting.

Indiana's win lifted them to 28-31 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 18-41. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if Orlando bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana have won 16 out of their last 20 games against Orlando.