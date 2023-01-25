Who's Playing
Indiana @ Orlando
Current Records: Indiana 24-25; Orlando 18-29
What to Know
The Orlando Magic are 6-20 against the Indiana Pacers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Magic's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Indiana at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Amway Center.
Orlando didn't have too much trouble with the Boston Celtics at home on Monday as they won 113-98. Orlando's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Cole Anthony led the charge as he had 18 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 62-46 deficit. Point guard T.J. McConnell and small forward Buddy Hield were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former posted a double-double on 20 points and ten assists and the latter had 19 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.
The Magic are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Orlando to 18-29 and the Pacers to 24-25. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Magic are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won 20 out of their last 26 games against Orlando.
