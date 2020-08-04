Watch Now: T.J. Warren Nets 34 Points In Pacers Win ( 1:22 )

The Indiana Pacers (41-26) will take on the Orlando Magic (32-35) at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday at Visa Athletic Center. Neither team has lost a game since the NBA resumed play. The Pacers currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Magic are in the seventh slot in the East.

The Magic are 10-1 in their last 11 games against the spread. The Pacers are 0-5 in their last five games against the spread without a day of rest. Orlando is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Magic odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 225.

Pacers vs. Magic spread: Pacers +1.5

Pacers vs. Magic over-under: 225 points

Pacers vs. Magic money line: Indiana 100, Orlando -120

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards on Monday as they won 111-100. T.J. Warren had another stellar game for Indiana as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks. Warren has scored 87 points in two games since the restart. His total in those two games tied for the second-most in franchise history in that span.

Warren stepped forward again as Victor Oladipo was rested on Sunday, as he continues to recover from a quad issue. The Pacers are also without Domantas Sabonis, who opted out of play in the NBA bubble. Malcolm Brogdon returned after missing the first restart game and scored 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, taking that game 132-116. Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards. Three players scored more than 20 points. Terrence Ross had 25. The Magic have a half-game lead for the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jonathan Isaac tore the ACL in his left knee on Sunday. He was averaging 11.9 points per game.

