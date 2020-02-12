Magic vs. Pistons: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Orlando

Current Records: Detroit 19-37; Orlando 23-31

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a game against the Detroit Pistons since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Orlando's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Detroit at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Magic have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Orlando beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-126 on Monday. Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and had 24 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Detroit received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 87-76 to the Charlotte Hornets. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Orlando's win brought them up to 23-31 while Detroit's defeat pulled them down to 19-37. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando enters the contest with only 105.3 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Detroit squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Magic are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 206

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won nine out of their last 15 games against Orlando.