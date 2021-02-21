Who's Playing

Detroit @ Orlando

Current Records: Detroit 8-21; Orlando 12-18

What to Know

The Orlando Magic's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Amway Center. Orlando is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

It was a close one, but this past Friday the Magic sidestepped the Golden State Warriors for a 124-120 victory. It was another big night for Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 16 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's Vucevic's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Detroit and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 109-95. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 16 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Magic's win brought them up to 12-18 while the Pistons' defeat pulled them down to 8-21. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won nine out of their last 16 games against Orlando.