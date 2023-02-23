The Orlando Magic (24-35) will return from the NBA All-Star break when they host the Detroit Pistons (15-44) on Thursday night. Orlando closed the first half of the season with a 123-113 loss at Toronto, but it had won four of its previous six games. Detroit finds itself in last place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting 1.5 games behind Charlotte.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Orlando is favored by 7 points in the latest Magic vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228.

Magic vs. Pistons spread: Magic -7

Magic vs. Pistons over/under: 228 points

Magic vs. Pistons money line: Orlando -278, Detroit +222

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando went 5-20 through its first 25 games of the season, but the Magic have been above the .500 mark in their games since then. They won four of their final seven games prior to the All-Star break, including a win over Western Conference-leading Denver two weeks ago. Orlando also added a road win at Chicago last Monday, springing the upset as a 4-point underdog.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points in a loss to Toronto to wrap up the first half of the season, marking his second-best scoring performance of the season. Jalen Suggs achieved that feat as well, scoring 24 points off the bench in the loss. Rookie Paolo Banchero averages a team-high 19.9 points per game, leading all first-year players in that stat while ranking third among rookies in assists (3.6) and fourth in rebounds (6.6).

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit was able to split up its three-game road trip with the All-Star break, making this an easier scheduling spot than it could have been. The Pistons debuted James Wiseman in their loss at Boston to close the first half of the season after Wiseman struggled to see the court with Golden State. The second overall pick in the 2020 draft gives Detroit size, length and a much-needed rim protector, scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds off the bench against the Celtics.

Wiseman is part of a young roster that features rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Ivey is averaging 15.2 points and 4.6 assists per game, while Duren is adding 8.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is amid one of the best seasons of his career, averaging a team-high 21.8 points per game. Detroit has won five of the last six meetings between these teams and has covered the spread at a 9-3-1 clip in the last 13 head-to-head matchups.

