The Orlando Magic have struggled on the road during the 2020-21 NBA season, but they've had better success at home, especially of late. Orlando is 8-8 at Amway Center, where it has won four of its last five contests -- including the first three of its four-game homestand. The Magic (13-18) look to extend the streak Tuesday as they host the Eastern Conference-worst Detroit Pistons (8-22). Orlando hopes to complete a sweep of the two-game set after posting a 105-96 victory on Sunday over Detroit, which was without guard Delon Wright due to a groin injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for two weeks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Orlando as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 207.5 in the latest Magic vs. Pistons odds.

Magic vs. Pistons spread: Orlando -3.5

Magic vs. Pistons over-under: 207.5 points

Magic vs. Pistons money line: Orlando -165, Detroit +145

ORL: The Magic are 5-1 against the spread in their last six contests

DET: The Pistons are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games at Orlando

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is riding its longest winning streak since it opened the season with four consecutive victories. Nikola Vucevic led the Magic on Sunday with 37 points and pulled down 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added a season-high 29 points. The 30-year-old Vucevic's double-double was his 22nd of the campaign, tying him for third in the league, and came just two days after he registered his third triple-double of 2020-21.

Vucevic has recorded at least 30 points in back-to-back contests after scoring 15 in the fourth quarter of Sunday's triumph for his seventh such performance of the season. Terrence Ross scored 17 points off the bench in the win, marking the eighth straight game in which he reached double digits. The 30-year-old shooting guard is averaging 17.7 points over his last 10 contests.

Why the Pistons can cover

Jerami Grant led five players in double figures with 24 points in Sunday's setback. It was a solid bounce-back effort from the 26-year-old small forward, who was 8-for-16 from the field after converting only five of his 20 attempts two days earlier at Memphis. Grant leads the Pistons in scoring with 23.5 points and also is first with 1.2 blocks.

Josh Jackson scored 17 points off the bench for the Pistons and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double since April 1, 2019 against Cleveland. The 24-year-old shooting guard has reached double digits in points in 10 of his last 11 contests. Rookie point guard Saben Lee hit double figures for the first time in the NBA, finishing with 12 points in 33 minutes after amassing 18 in 70 minutes over his first eight career outings.

