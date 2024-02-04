We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic are set to tip at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 6-42 overall and 4-22 at home, while Orlando is 26-23 overall and 11-16 on the road. The Pistons are 8-1 in their last nine home games against the Magic.

The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds, and the over/under is 228.5 points.

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons +6.5

Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 228.5 points

Pistons vs. Magic money line: Pistons: +215, Magic: -265

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons fell 136-125 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Clippers: they've now lost nine in a row. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaden Ivey, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds.

Detroit is 3-13 in its last 16 games, but the Pistons are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 contests. Detroit is also 7-1 ATS in its last eight games at home.

What you need to know about the Magic

The Timberwolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Magic proved too difficult a challenge. The Magic skirted past the Timberwolves 108-106. The win was all the more spectacular given the Magic were down 17 points with 11:07 left in the second quarter.

All five of Orlando's starters finished with double-digit points against Minnesota, including Paolo Banchero, who paced the Magic with 23 points and six assists. For the season, Banchero is averaging 23.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

How to make Pistons vs. Magic picks



