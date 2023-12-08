The Detroit Pistons (2-19) will try to snap their 18-game losing streak when they face the Orlando Magic (14-7) on Friday night. Detroit won two of its first three games, but it has lost every game since then, including a 116-102 setback against Memphis on Wednesday. Orlando won nine straight games prior to a pair of road losses at Brooklyn and Cleveland. The Magic are two games ahead of Miami for first place in the Southeast Division, while Detroit has the worst record in the NBA.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 228.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Pistons spread: Magic -11.5

Magic vs. Pistons over/under: 228.5 points

Magic vs. Pistons money line: Magic: -596, Pistons: +435

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has been nearly untouchable at home, with its last home loss coming in a 120-119 final against Atlanta on Nov. 9. The Magic rattled off a nine-game winning streak from the middle of November until the beginning of December, including a 130-125 win against Washington last Friday. Franz Wagner poured in 31 points, while Paolo Banchero finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Banchero is one of the league's emerging stars, scoring a career-high 42 points in a 121-111 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday. He became the second-youngest player in franchise history to score 40 points, and he is facing a Detroit team that is riding an 18-game losing streak. The Pistons are closing in on the NBA's single-season record of 26 straight losses, and they'll be without leading rebounder Jalen Duren (ankle).

Why the Pistons can cover

Orlando is dealing with some key injuries right now, as Wendell Carter Jr. (hand), Markelle Fultz (knee) are both sidelined. Third-year guard Jalen Suggs left Wednesday's game with an injured right ankle, so he could be held out as well, as could Jonathan Isaac (ankle). Detroit lost to Cleveland by single digits on Saturday before falling to Memphis on Wednesday.

Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic missed the first 18 games of the season due to a right calf strain, but he has returned with a bang in the last two games. He has scored 22 points in both of those contests, putting him in a tie with Cade Cunningham (22.0) for the team lead. No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson has been one of the best rookies this season, averaging a near double-double with 10.4 points and 8.9 rebounds, while also contributing 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

