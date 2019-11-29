Magic vs. Raptors: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: Orlando 7-10; Toronto 13-4

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Magic's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

Orlando has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Magic captured a comfortable 116-104 win over Cleveland. Orlando's G Evan Fournier filled up the stat sheet. He had 30 points.

As for Toronto, Toronto can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their game against the New York Knicks by a conclusive 126-98 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Toronto had established an 89-69 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Magic to 7-10 and the Raptors to 13-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Magic enter the game with only 103 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Raptors, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Odds

The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 207

Series History

Toronto have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Orlando.