Magic vs. Raptors: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: Orlando 7-10; Toronto 13-4
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Magic's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
Orlando has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Magic captured a comfortable 116-104 win over Cleveland. Orlando's G Evan Fournier filled up the stat sheet. He had 30 points.
As for Toronto, Toronto can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their game against the New York Knicks by a conclusive 126-98 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Toronto had established an 89-69 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Magic to 7-10 and the Raptors to 13-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Magic enter the game with only 103 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Raptors, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.90
Odds
The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 207
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Orlando.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 97
- Oct 28, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Orlando 95
- Apr 23, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 21, 2019 - Toronto 107 vs. Orlando 85
- Apr 19, 2019 - Toronto 98 vs. Orlando 93
- Apr 16, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 13, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 01, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Feb 24, 2019 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 98
- Dec 28, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 08, 2018 - Toronto 112 vs. Orlando 101
- Mar 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 86
- Feb 28, 2018 - Toronto 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 27, 2017 - Toronto 131 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 03, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 29, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 18, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Orlando 79
- Mar 20, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 14, 2016 - Toronto 106 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 06, 2015 - Orlando 92 vs. Toronto 87
