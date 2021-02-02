Who's Playing

Toronto @ Orlando

Current Records: Toronto 8-12; Orlando 8-13

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amway Center. The Raptors should still be riding high after a victory, while Orlando will be looking to regain their footing.

Toronto is hoping for another win. They enjoyed a cozy 115-102 victory over Orlando on Sunday. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The Raptors' win brought them up to 8-12 while the Magic's loss pulled them down to 8-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto is stumbling into the contest with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Toronto, Orlando enters the game with only 17.7 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Toronto in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.