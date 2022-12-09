Who's Playing

Toronto @ Orlando

Current Records: Toronto 13-12; Orlando 6-20

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 7-23 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Magic's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Toronto at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at Amway Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Orlando ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 32-14 deficit. Orlando's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Moe Wagner, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, and power forward Bol Bol, who had 20 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, taking their matchup 126-113. It was another big night for Toronto's center Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Orlando up to 6-20 and the Raptors to 13-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Magic, Toronto enters the game with ten steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. In other words, Orlando will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: The Sports Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.55

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 23 out of their last 30 games against Orlando.