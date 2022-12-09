Who's Playing
Toronto @ Orlando
Current Records: Toronto 13-12; Orlando 6-20
What to Know
The Orlando Magic are 7-23 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Magic's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Toronto at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at Amway Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Orlando ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 32-14 deficit. Orlando's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Moe Wagner, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, and power forward Bol Bol, who had 20 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Toronto had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, taking their matchup 126-113. It was another big night for Toronto's center Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.
The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Orlando up to 6-20 and the Raptors to 13-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Magic, Toronto enters the game with ten steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. In other words, Orlando will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.55
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 23 out of their last 30 games against Orlando.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Apr 01, 2022 - Toronto 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Mar 04, 2022 - Orlando 103 vs. Toronto 97
- Oct 29, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Apr 16, 2021 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 102
- Feb 02, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Orlando 108
- Jan 31, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 102
- Aug 05, 2020 - Toronto 109 vs. Orlando 99
- Nov 29, 2019 - Toronto 90 vs. Orlando 83
- Nov 20, 2019 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 97
- Oct 28, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Orlando 95
- Apr 23, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 21, 2019 - Toronto 107 vs. Orlando 85
- Apr 19, 2019 - Toronto 98 vs. Orlando 93
- Apr 16, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 13, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 01, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Feb 24, 2019 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 98
- Dec 28, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 08, 2018 - Toronto 112 vs. Orlando 101
- Mar 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 86
- Feb 28, 2018 - Toronto 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 27, 2017 - Toronto 131 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 03, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 29, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 18, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Orlando 79
- Mar 20, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 14, 2016 - Toronto 106 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 06, 2015 - Orlando 92 vs. Toronto 87