We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic host the Toronto Raptors. Orlando is 29-33 overall and 18-14 at home, while Toronto is 19-42 overall and 6-23 on the road. The Raptors have won two of three matchups with the Magic this season, including a 104-102 victory on Sunday. Toronto is 34-25-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Orlando is 29-33 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 209 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000.

The model has set its sights on Toronto vs. Orlando. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Raptors spread: Magic -7.5

Magic vs. Raptors over/under: 209 points

Magic vs. Raptors money line: Magic: -294, Raptors: +236

Magic vs. Raptors picks:

Magic vs. Raptors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic lost a 104-102 heartbreaker at the hands of the Raptors on Sunday, despite Franz Wagner (25 points) and Paolo Banchero (23 points) carrying the team. No other Magic player scored more than 14 points as Orlando's strength lies on the defensive end of the court. The team allows the fewest points per game, ranks second in defensive rating and averages the second-most blocks per game. That strong interior defense is complemented by a stingy perimeter defense as Orlando is allowing the fewest made 3-pointers per game.

Wagner (25 ppg) and Banchero (23.6 ppg) are the only active Magic players averaging in double-figures, but the team also has another six players putting up more than 7.5 points per game. Orlando also has a strong spread record as a home favorite, going 14-8, with that cover percentage being the fourth-best in the NBA. The Magic also get to face a Raptors team which has yet to see Brandon Ingram (ankle) suit up for the team, while former Kansas standouts Gradey Dick (knee) and Ochai Agbaji (ankle) are both out.

Why the Raptors can cover

One only has to look at the result of Sunday's game to see why Toronto can cover as the Raptors outright won as 7-point underdogs. Immanuel Quickley led Toronto with 24 points, with RJ Barrett adding 22 points. Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and 11 rebounds as his 20 double-doubles on the season have already matched his total from last year.

Just three teams have a better spread record than Toronto this season, and just one team has a better ATS record than the Raptors with one day of rest, as Toronto is 24-12 versus the line in those situations. Meanwhile, Orlando has dropped three straight against the spread. Even with injures to Dick and Agbaji, Toronto can still roll out five players averaging in double-figures, compared to Orlando having just two such healthy players.

How to make Magic vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 202 combined points.

So who wins Magic vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?

