We've got another exciting 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup on schedule as the Orlando Magic host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Orlando is 8-5 overall and 3-2 at home, while Toronto is 6-7 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Magic sport a 1-1 record in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, while Toronto is 0-1. These teams split their four meetings last season, with the home team winning all four.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Orlando is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 215.5 points.

Magic vs. Raptors spread: Magic -1.5

Magic vs. Raptors over/under: 215.5 points

Magic vs. Raptors money line: Magic: -123, Raptors: +102

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic entered their tilt with the Pacers with two consecutive wins, but they'll enter their next game with three. Orlando came out on top against Indiana by a score of 128-116 on Sunday. Six different Magic players reached double-figures, led by Paolo Banchero with 24 points and Franz Wagner with 19 points.

After being middle-of-the-pack in defense last season, Orlando boasts the No. 1 defensive rating this season. It ranks second in the NBA with 9.6 steals per game and is forcing a league-high 17.2 turnovers per game. However, Orlando will be down two starters on Tuesday as Markelle Fultz (knee) and Wendell Carter Jr. (hand) are both out.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 19 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors proved on Sunday. They blew past Detroit 142-113, and the Raptors' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Pascal Siakam, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, while Jakob Poeltl dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raptors have good balance with six players averaging in double-figures. Scottie Barnes leads the way with 20.1 points per game, and he's filling up the box score, ranking in the top 20 of the NBA in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. However, Siakam has seen his numbers regress a bit as he's averaging 19.4 PPG, which is down nearly five points from his average a year ago.

How to make Magic vs. Raptors picks

