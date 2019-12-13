Magic vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Orlando

Current Records: Orlando 11-13; Houston 16-8

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 6-2 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Houston is on the road again on Friday and play against Orlando at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-110 on Wednesday. SG James Harden took over for Houston, finishing with 55 points (a whopping 47% of their total) and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, the Magic came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers, falling 96-87. SG Terrence Ross wasn't much of a difference maker for the Magic; he played for 28 minutes but picked up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Orlando's loss took them down to 11-13 while Houston's win pulled them up to 16-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Magic enter the matchup with only 102.7 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. But the Rockets come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 120.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.