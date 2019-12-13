Magic vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston @ Orlando

Current Records: Houston 16-8; Orlando 11-13

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 6-2 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Houston is staying on the road, facing off against Orlando at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Rockets don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-110 on Wednesday. SG James Harden (55 points) was the top scorer for Houston. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which C Clint Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers, falling 96-87. SG Terrence Ross wasn't much of a difference maker for the Magic; he finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Houston's win lifted them to 16-8 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 11-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Magic enter the contest with only 102.7 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. But the Rockets come into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 120.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.