Magic vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are 39-23 overall and 21-9 at home, while Orlando is 28-35 overall and 12-20 on the road. Houston thumped Orlando 130-107 on Dec. 13, easily covering the 6.5-point spread. However, Houston enters Sunday's contest having lost three straight. Houston is favored by eight-points in the latest Rockets vs. Magic odds, and the over-under is set at 231.

Rockets vs. Magic spread: Rockets -8

Rockets vs. Magic over-under: 231 points

Rockets vs. Magic money line: Houston -387, Orlando +304

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston lost its third straight game Saturday night, falling to the Charlotte Hornets 108-99. Russell Westbrook (load management) did not play, and James Harden led the Rockets with 30 points. Jeff Green added 20 points and eight rebounds. Harden leads the NBA in scoring at 34.5 points per game, and Westbrook adds 27.5 points per outing. The Rockets trail only Milwaukee in scoring this season, averaging 118.3 points per game.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Rockets will be confident they can earn a victory against the Magic on their home floor. That's because Houston is 7-0 in its last seven home games against Orlando.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando spanked the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-118 on Friday. Orlando's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Markelle Fultz added 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Vucevic leads the Magic in scoring at 19.6 points per game, and Evan Fournier adds 18.8 points per outing.

Orlando also features one of the NBA's stingiest defenses. In fact, the Magic are giving up just 107.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

How to make Rockets vs. Magic picks

