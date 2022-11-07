The Houston Rockets will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 2-8 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Rockets are 1-9 overall and 0-7 on the road. The Rockets suffered a 129-117 setback in their last outing, while the Magic lost an overtime battle against the Kings on Saturday.

Orlando is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Rockets:

Magic vs. Rockets spread: Magic -4.5

Magic vs. Rockets over/under: 225.5 points

Magic vs. Rockets money line: Orlando -195, Houston +158

Magic vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando lost a heartbreaker to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Orlando lost to Sacramento in overtime 126-123. Orlando was up 65-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from power forward Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double with 33 points and 16 rebounds, and small forward Franz Wagner, who had 31 points and six assists.

For the season, Banchero is averaging 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Wagner leads the team in assists (4.3) and steals (1.1) per game, and he's scored in double figures in each of his last eight outings.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 129-117 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Houston was down 103-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Kevin Porter had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Rockets are averaging 108.0 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NBA. Defensively, Houston is giving up 117 points per contest.

How to make Rockets vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Rockets vs. Magic? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.