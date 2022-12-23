Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Orlando
Current Records: San Antonio 10-21; Orlando 12-21
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. They and the San Antonio Spurs will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Orlando has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Spurs and is hoping to record their first win since Nov. 15 of 2019.
Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. The Magic's guard Franz Wagner filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points.
Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, falling 126-117. San Antonio was down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Jeremy Sochan, who had 23 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.
Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.
Orlando's win lifted them to 12-21 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 10-21. Allowing an average of 119.74 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.05
Odds
The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Nov 05, 2021 - San Antonio 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Oct 20, 2021 - San Antonio 123 vs. Orlando 97
- Apr 12, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Orlando 97
- Mar 12, 2021 - San Antonio 104 vs. Orlando 77
- Feb 29, 2020 - San Antonio 114 vs. Orlando 113
- Nov 15, 2019 - Orlando 111 vs. San Antonio 109
- Dec 19, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Orlando 90
- Nov 04, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Mar 13, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Orlando 72
- Oct 27, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Orlando 79
- Nov 29, 2016 - Orlando 95 vs. San Antonio 83
- Feb 10, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. Orlando 96
- Feb 01, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Orlando 92