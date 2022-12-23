Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Orlando

Current Records: San Antonio 10-21; Orlando 12-21

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. They and the San Antonio Spurs will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Orlando has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Spurs and is hoping to record their first win since Nov. 15 of 2019.

Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. The Magic's guard Franz Wagner filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points.

Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, falling 126-117. San Antonio was down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Jeremy Sochan, who had 23 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.

Orlando's win lifted them to 12-21 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 10-21. Allowing an average of 119.74 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.05

Odds

The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.