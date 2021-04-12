Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Orlando

Current Records: San Antonio 25-26; Orlando 17-36

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Amway Center at 8 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Orlando Magic. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.

San Antonio skirted by the Dallas Mavericks 119-117 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward DeMar DeRozan with 0:01 left to play. San Antonio relied on the efforts of Deebo, who had 33 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds, and point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 25 points and five assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 124-87 bruising that Orlando suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 57-38. Point guard R.J. Hampton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Spurs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 15-6-1 ATS in away games but only 27-23-1 all in all.

San Antonio's win brought them up to 25-26 while the Magic's loss pulled them down to 17-36. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio comes into the contest boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.8. But Orlando is even better: they enter the game with only 16.9 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Orlando a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last 11 games against Orlando.