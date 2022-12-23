The Orlando Magic will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. The Magic are 12-21 overall and 8-9 at home, while San Antonio is 10-21 overall and 5-9 on the road. The Magic enter Friday's matchup having won seven of their last eight games, while the Spurs have lost three of their last four.

Magic vs. Spurs spread: Magic -7

Magic vs. Spurs over/under: 228 points

Magic vs. Spurs money line: Orlando -285, San Antonio +228

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but the Magic still walked away with a 116-110 win. Orlando's guard Franz Wagner filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points. For the season, Wagner is averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The Magic are scoring 109.6 points per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NBA. Defensively, Orlando are giving up 113.2 points per contest.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, falling 126-117. San Antonio was down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Jeremy Sochan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

The Spurs feature the worst defense in the NBA, giving up 119.7 points per game. San Antonio is connecting on 46.6% of its field goal attempts and 34.6% of its shots from 3-point range.

