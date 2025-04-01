The Orlando Magic will travel to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Frost Bank Center. San Antonio is 31-43 overall and 19-19 at home, while Orlando is 36-40 overall and 16-21 on the road. The Magic have dominated this series recently, winning four of the last five meetings with San Antonio. However, the Spurs are 12-3 in their past 15 meetings at home against the Magic.

The Magic are favored by 4 points in the latest Magic vs. Spurs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. San Antonio. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Spurs vs. Magic spread: Spurs +4 at Caesars Sportsbook

Spurs vs. Magic over/under: 216.5 points

Spurs vs. Magic money line: Spurs: +144, Magic: -172

Spurs vs. Magic picks: See picks here

Spurs vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic are headed into this one after suffering a 96-87 setback against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Despite the defeat, the Magic will enter tonight's contest full of confidence. Orlando is 4-1 in its last five meetings with San Antonio and 7-3 against the spread in its past 10 games overall.

The Magic are the best defensive team in the NBA, holding opponents to just 105.7 points per game. Offensivley, Orlando is led by the dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero leads the team with 25.9 points per game, while Wagner adds 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a humiliating 148-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors. San Antonio was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 68-44. Sandro Mamukelashvili was effective off the bench in Sunday's loss, posting a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs are in the midst of another down season, but they've been profitable for bettors in recent weeks. San Antonio has covered the spread in five of its past seven games and is 5-1 ATS in its last six meetings against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Magic on Tuesday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.