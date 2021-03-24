Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Orlando

Current Records: Phoenix 29-13; Orlando 14-29

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 24 at Amway Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Suns were able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, winning 110-100. Center Deandre Ayton and shooting guard Devin Booker were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 boards in addition to three blocks and the latter had 23 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando ended up a good deal behind the Denver Nuggets when they played on Tuesday, losing 110-99. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of shooting guard Evan Fournier, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 31 points and six assists.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Suns are now 29-13 while the Magic sit at 14-29. Phoenix is 18-10 after wins this season, and Orlando is 7-21 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix have won six out of their last 11 games against Orlando.