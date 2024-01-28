The Orlando Magic will face off against the Phoenix Suns at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Kia Center. Orlando is 23-22 overall and 14-7 at home, while Phoenix is 26-19 overall and 12-8 on the road. Phoenix has won seven of its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Orlando, but the Magic have covered the spread in seven of those 10 meetings.

For the season, the Suns are a disappointing 17-27 against the spread while Orlando is 28-17 against the number. However, Phoenix is favored by 1 point in the latest Magic vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 227.5 points.

Magic vs. Suns spread: Magic +1

Magic vs. Suns over/under: 227.5 points

Magic vs. Suns money line: Magic: -100, Suns: -119

What you need to know about the Magic

The point spread may have favored the Magic on Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 107-106 to Memphis. The Magic have not had much luck with the Grizzlies recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Magic had strong showings from Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, and Paolo Banchero, who scored 27 points while also producing six assists and five rebounds. Last year's NBA Rookie of the Year, Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Suns' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They lost 133-131 to Indiana on a last-minute layup from Obi Toppin. The defeat came about despite the Suns having been up 17 in the second quarter.

The Suns' loss came about despite a quality game from Devin Booker, who scored a franchise-record 62 points along with five rebounds. It was the second 60-point game of Booker's career and the fourth in the NBA this week along with Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Booker is now averaging 28.2 points per game for the season.

