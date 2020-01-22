Magic vs. Thunder: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Orlando
Current Records: Oklahoma City 25-19; Orlando 21-23
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. The Magic are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Orlando made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and carried off a 106-83 win. The Magic's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Evan Fournier, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, and C Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Houston Rockets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 112-107 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 87-71 deficit.
The wins brought Orlando up to 21-23 and Oklahoma City to 25-19. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Orlando comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.8. The Thunder are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.9 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.50
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 209
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.
- Nov 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Orlando 94
- Feb 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Orlando 122
- Jan 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Orlando 117
- Feb 26, 2018 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 29, 2017 - Orlando 121 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 29, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 13, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Feb 03, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Orlando 114
- Oct 30, 2015 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Orlando 136
