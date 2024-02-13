The Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic square off in a cross-conference NBA battle on Tuesday evening. The Thunder are in the midst of a tremendous season with a 36-17 record, and Oklahoma City is 15-11 away from home. That comes into play with this game hosted at Kia Center in Orlando, and the Magic are 29-24 overall and 17-7 at home. On the injury front, Gordon Hayward (calf) is out for the Thunder.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Oklahoma City s the 3-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Magic odds. Before making any Magic vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 55-35 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Magic vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Thunder vs. Magic:

Thunder vs. Magic spread: Thunder -3

Thunder vs. Magic over/under: 223.5 points

Thunder vs. Magic money line: Thunder -154, Magic +130

Oklahoma City: The Thunder are 14-11-1 against the spread in road games

Orlando: The Magic are 16-7 against the spread in home games

Thunder vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Thunder can cover

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keys an elite offense for Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander was an All-NBA selection last season, and he is enjoying the best season of his career. The talented guard is averaging 31.1 points and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 54.8% from the field this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has also scored at least 30 points in 38 of his 52 game appearances in 2023-24. With Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm, the Thunder are scoring more than 1.19 points per possession, ranking in the top five of the NBA in overall efficiency.

Oklahoma City has elite shooting efficiency, including top-tier marks in field goal percentage (49.9%), 3-point percentage (39.3%), and free throw percentage (83.0%). The Thunder take care of the ball at a fantastic level, committing a turnover on only 12.3% of offensive possessions, and Oklahoma City is in the top 10 of the league with 27.2 assists per game. Oklahoma City rounds out its offensive profile with top-10 marks in both points in the paint (53.1 per game) and fast break points (14.9 per game). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has two-way strengths, including an elite defense. The Magic are in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing only 1.117 points per possession, and Orlando is in the top three of the league in turnovers created (15.2 per game) and steals (8.2 per game). No NBA team allows fewer assists (24.0 per game) than Orlando, and the Magic are in the top five of the league in defensive rebound rate (72.9%) and second-chance points allowed (12.6 per game).

On the other side, Orlando should benefit from Oklahoma City's defensive rebounding weaknesses, as the Thunder rank near the bottom of the league in defensive rebound rate (68%) and second-chance points allowed (15.7 per game). Orlando is also in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw creation, offensive rebound rate, second-chance points and points in the paint on the offensive end. The Magic have tremendous talent, including former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. He is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season, including 23.9 points and 6.8 assists per game for Banchero over the last nine outings. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Magic 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the total, projecting 225 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 55-35 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.