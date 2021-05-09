Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Orlando
Current Records: Minnesota 20-47; Orlando 21-46
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a contest against the Orlando Magic since Jan. 4 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head to Amway Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Orlando. Minnesota is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.18 points per game.
Minnesota came up short against the Miami Heat this past Friday, falling 121-112. Center Karl-Anthony Towns (27 points) and small forward Anthony Edwards (25 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday, falling 122-112. A silver lining for the Magic was the play of shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, who had 26 points.
The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Orlando have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 20, 2021 - Orlando 97 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 06, 2020 - Orlando 132 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 28, 2020 - Orlando 136 vs. Minnesota 125
- Feb 07, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 04, 2019 - Minnesota 120 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 16, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 22, 2017 - Minnesota 124 vs. Orlando 118
- Jan 30, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Minnesota 123 vs. Orlando 107
- Dec 01, 2015 - Orlando 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Nov 18, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. Minnesota 101