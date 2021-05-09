Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Orlando

Current Records: Minnesota 20-47; Orlando 21-46

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a contest against the Orlando Magic since Jan. 4 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head to Amway Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Orlando. Minnesota is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.18 points per game.

Minnesota came up short against the Miami Heat this past Friday, falling 121-112. Center Karl-Anthony Towns (27 points) and small forward Anthony Edwards (25 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday, falling 122-112. A silver lining for the Magic was the play of shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, who had 26 points.

The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.