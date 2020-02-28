Magic vs. Timberwolves: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Orlando
Current Records: Minnesota 17-40; Orlando 26-32
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, sneaking past 129-126. It was another big night for Minnesota's shooting guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, six assists and five boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at the half for Orlando and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but Orlando stepped up in the second half for a 130-120 victory. Orlando's power forward Aaron Gordon was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Gordon.
Minnesota is now 17-40 while Orlando sits at 26-32. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 116.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Orlando comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in Orlando's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.75
Odds
The Magic are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando and Minnesota both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 07, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 04, 2019 - Minnesota 120 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 16, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 22, 2017 - Minnesota 124 vs. Orlando 118
- Jan 30, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Minnesota 123 vs. Orlando 107
- Dec 01, 2015 - Orlando 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Nov 18, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. Minnesota 101
