Magic vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Magic vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Orlando
Current Records: Portland 26-35; Orlando 27-33
What to Know
The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers since Jan. 13 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Orlando will take on Portland at 7 p.m. ET at home. The Magic have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Orlando was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 114-113 to the San Antonio Spurs. Shooting guard Evan Fournier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Portland and the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 129-117 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland and finished with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.
The losses put the Magic at 27-33 and Rip City at 26-35. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando comes into the game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.5. On the other end of the spectrum, Rip City is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.4 on average. So the Portland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Magic are a solid 7-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.
- Dec 20, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 28, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Orlando 112
- Oct 25, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 15, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Orlando 88
- Nov 15, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Orlando 94
- Feb 23, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 13, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 12, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Orlando 84
- Dec 18, 2015 - Orlando 102 vs. Portland 94
