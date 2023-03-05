Who's Playing
Portland @ Orlando
Current Records: Portland 29-34; Orlando 27-37
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.75 points per contest before their game Sunday. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET March 5 at Amway Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The matchup between Portland and the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 129-111. Rip City was down 97-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 33 points and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, Orlando strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 117-106. Orlando's power forward Paolo Banchero was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 31 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 27-37 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 29-34. We'll see if Orlando can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.23
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Orlando 109 vs. Portland 106
- Feb 08, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Portland 95
- Jan 17, 2022 - Portland 98 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 26, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Orlando 105
- Feb 09, 2021 - Portland 106 vs. Orlando 97
- Mar 02, 2020 - Portland 130 vs. Orlando 107
- Dec 20, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 28, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Orlando 112
- Oct 25, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 15, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Orlando 88
- Nov 15, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Orlando 94
- Feb 23, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 13, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 12, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Orlando 84
- Dec 18, 2015 - Orlando 102 vs. Portland 94