Who's Playing

Portland @ Orlando

Current Records: Portland 29-34; Orlando 27-37

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.75 points per contest before their game Sunday. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET March 5 at Amway Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The matchup between Portland and the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 129-111. Rip City was down 97-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 33 points and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, Orlando strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 117-106. Orlando's power forward Paolo Banchero was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 31 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Orlando's victory lifted them to 27-37 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 29-34. We'll see if Orlando can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.23

Odds

The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.