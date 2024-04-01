The Orlando Magic will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in an interconference matchup on Monday. Orlando is 43-31 overall and 26-12 at home, while Portland is 19-55 overall and 8-28 on the road. The Magic defeated the Trail Blazers, 102-97, in Portland on Oct. 27 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are 16-point favorites in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Magic odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 210.5 points.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers spread: Magic -16

Magic vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 210.5 points

Magic vs. Trail Blazers money line: Magic: -1752, Trail Blazers: +975

POR: The Trail Blazers are 13-12-1 ATS against the Eastern Conference

ORL: The Magic are 25-7 ATS as the favorite this season

What to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers have had two full days to try and forget about their last performance as it's one of those games where once you walk off the court, you want to pretend like it never happened. Portland had its losing streak extended to nine games after a 142-82 blowout loss to the Heat on Friday. It was one of the most lopsided games in NBA history as the 10th game ever to be decided by at least 60 points. It was the second 60-point result of the season, with the Trail Blazers being on the wrong side of both of those with a 139-77 loss to the Thunder on Jan. 11.

Portland shot 40.2% from the field, including 16.7% (5 of 30) on 3-pointers against Miami. Meanwhile, the Heat shot 58.7% from the field and knocked down 21 triples. Miami did all this with Jimmy Butler scoring only eight points as Bam Adebayo dominated with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as one of three Miami players to score at least 17 points. Portland will need to shake that performance off against Orlando if it hopes to win its first contest since March 13. Jerami Grant (hamstring) is doubtful, while Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) remain out. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Magic

The Magic snapped their three-game losing streak with a 118-88 victory over the Grizzlies on Saturday. Orlando is at the very end of an eight-game homestand which has largely featured Western Conference teams traveling to Florida. The Magic are 4-3 over the homestand, including 2-3 against Western Conference opponents, as they remain home on Monday before playing five of their last seven games of the regular season on the road. The Magic have been one of the most dominant home teams this season, going 17-5 ATS as a home favorite.

Wendell Carter Jr. used his 6-foot-10 frame to his advantage against the Grizzlies with 15 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday. He was one of three Orlando players with a team-leading 15 points as Orlando used an incredibly balanced scoring performance with seven players scoring at least 11 points. Orlando hasn't been a team funneling its offense through just one player all season, and that balance has helped lead a turnaround from a 34-48 record last year to the current No. 5 seed in the East. Paolo Banchero does lead the scoring with 22.4 ppg along with Franz Wagner adding 19.5 ppg. See which team to pick here.

