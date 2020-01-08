Magic vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Orlando

Current Records: Washington 12-24; Orlando 17-20

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Washington and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.64 points per game.

The Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Boston Celtics on Monday, but they still walked away with a 99-94 win. Washington's PG Ish Smith filled up the stat sheet, picking up 27 points.

Meanwhile, Orlando greeted the new year with a 101-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Orlando's PG Markelle Fultz filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points along with five rebounds.

The wins brought Orlando up to 17-20 and Washington to 12-24. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120.1 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Orlando.