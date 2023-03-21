Who's Playing
Washington @ Orlando
Current Records: Washington 32-39; Orlando 29-43
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Orlando and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amway Center. The Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Washington and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 27 of 2020.
Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 111-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The top scorers for Orlando were power forward Paolo Banchero (21 points) and guard Franz Wagner (21 points).
Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Sacramento Kings when they played this past Saturday, losing 132-118. The losing side was boosted by power forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 33 points along with seven boards. Kuzma's performance made up for a slower game against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.
Orlando found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 138-118 punch to the gut against the Wizards in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Orlando will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.04
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wizards as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Orlando.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Washington 138 vs. Orlando 118
