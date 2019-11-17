Magic vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Orlando 5-7; Washington 3-7

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.6 points per game. They are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Bragging rights belong to Washington for now since they're up 12-4 across their past 16 matchups.

Washington's and Minnesota's matchup last week was close at halftime, but the Wizards turned on the heat in the second half with 61 points. Washington put the hurt on Minnesota with a sharp 137-116 victory. G Bradley Beal had a stellar game for Washington as he posted a double-double on 44 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Orlando escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single basket, 111-109. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Their wins bumped the Wizards to 3-7 and Orlando to 5-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 117.7. But the Magic enter the game with only 99.9 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 223

Series History

Washington have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Orlando.