Magic vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Orlando 5-7; Washington 3-7
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.6 points per game. They are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Bragging rights belong to Washington for now since they're up 12-4 across their past 16 matchups.
Washington's and Minnesota's matchup last week was close at halftime, but the Wizards turned on the heat in the second half with 61 points. Washington put the hurt on Minnesota with a sharp 137-116 victory. G Bradley Beal had a stellar game for Washington as he posted a double-double on 44 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, Orlando escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single basket, 111-109. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Their wins bumped the Wizards to 3-7 and Orlando to 5-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 117.7. But the Magic enter the game with only 99.9 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 223
Series History
Washington have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Orlando.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Washington 100 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 25, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 12, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 09, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Orlando 101 vs. Washington 92
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 12, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Orlando 119
- Dec 23, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 05, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 25, 2016 - Washington 94 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 05, 2016 - Orlando 88 vs. Washington 86
- Jan 09, 2016 - Washington 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 14, 2015 - Washington 108 vs. Orlando 99
- Oct 28, 2015 - Washington 88 vs. Orlando 87
