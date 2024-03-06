The Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 9-52 overall and 3-25 at home, while Orlando is 36-26 overall and 15-18 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but the Magic have won five in a row in this series.

Wizards vs. Magic spread: Wizards +8

Wizards vs. Magic over/under: 224 points

Wizards vs. Magic money line: Wizards: +252, Magic: -321

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic waltzed into their game on Tuesday with three straight wins but they left with four. The Magic walked away with a 101-89 victory over Charlotte. Paolo Banchero paced the Magic in Tuesday's win, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. For the season, Banchero is averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The Magic are among the best defensive teams in the NBA. Orlando ranks third in the league in scoring defense, giving up 109.5 points per game. The Magic enter tonight's bout 7-1 in their last eight games and they're 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against Washington.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 15th straight defeat. They fell 127-115 to the Utah Jazz. The Wizards have not had much luck with the Jazz recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Poole, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyus Jones, who scored 21 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The Wizards have lost 15 straight at home and they're 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall.

