We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic will visit the Washington Wizards. Washington is 15-53 overall and 7-26 at home, while Orlando is 32-38 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Magic have won eight straight meetings versus the Wizards, with both victories this season coming by 20-plus points. Orlando is 33-37 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Washington is 29-38-1 versus the number.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Orlando is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 215.5 points.

Wizards vs. Magic spread: Wizards +8.5

Wizards vs. Magic over/under: 215.5 points

Wizards vs. Magic money line: Wizards: +262, Magic: -328

Why the Wizards can cover

On Wednesday, the Wizards lost to the Utah Jazz, 128-112, despite a strong showing from Colby Jones, who shot 81.8% from the field to rack up 24 points off the bench. Meanwhile, No. 2 overall pick, Alex Sarr, almost dropped a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds, while the Wizards were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists.

The Wizards played that game without veteran Khris Middleton, but he's not listed on Friday's injury report. He gives Washington a steady presence to go along with young players like Sarr (12.6 ppg) and Bub Carrington (9.2 ppg). The latter had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists the last time he faced Orlando, and the Wizards should get a boost in returning to D.C. Washington is coming off a seven-game road streak, and the team has covered in four of its last six home contests.

Why the Magic can cover

Meanwhile, the Magic came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and fell 116-108 even though Paolo Banchero posted 31 points with six boards and five assists. Franz Wagner also had a complete stat line with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while big man, Goga Bitadze, went 8-for-10 on his way to 19 points and eight rebounds.

The defeat ended a three-game ATS win streak for Orlando, but the Magic have covered in both meetings with the Wizards this season. Orlando is arguably the best defensive team in the NBA, leading the league in points allowed per game and blocks per game, ranking second in defensive rating, and forcing the third-most turnovers per night. Orlando has battled injuries to its best players this season, but it gets to face a Wizards team also beset by ailments. Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring) and Corey Kispert (thumb) are all out for Washington, leaving the team with just three active players who are averaging in double-figures.

