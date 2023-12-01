We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic will host the Washington Wizards. Orlando is 13-5 overall and 8-2 at home, while Washington is 3-15 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Magic are riding an eight-game winning streak, while the Wizards have lost 10 of their last 11 contests. Orlando has won the last three meetings, including a 19-point victory on Wednesday.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 11 points in the latest Wizards vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Wizards spread: Magic -11

Magic vs. Wizards over/under: 237.5 points

Magic vs. Wizards money line: Magic: -579, Wizards: +426

What to know about the Magic

The Magic had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.6 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Wednesday. They strolled past Washington with points to spare, taking the game 139-120. The Magic can attribute much of their success to Franz Wagner, who scored 31 points to go along with six rebounds. Cole Anthony was another key contributor, scoring 25 points, with six rebounds and five assists.

Despite being the fourth-youngest team in the NBA, Orlando is sound defensively, ranking second in rating and fifth in points allowed. It forces the second-most turnovers per game but also has offensive balance, with six players averaging in double-figures. However, one of those, former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz (knee) is out on Friday, as is Wendell Carter Jr. (hand). Paolo Banchero rolled his ankle in Wednesday's game and is probable to suit up.

What to know about the Wizards

There were a few bright spots in Washington's Wednesday loss to Orlando, including Kyle Kuzma's 23 points and Deni Avdija scoring 22. Washington also committed just 10 turnovers, tied for its third-fewest of the season, while it forced 18 Orlando turnovers, but it wasn't enough to get the Wizards back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Washington plays at the league's second-fastest pace but that tempo is leading to struggles on the defensive end. The Wizards are the league's worst rebounding team and also allow the NBA's highest field goal percentage, which is a bad combination. When allowing at least 117 points, Washington is 0-13, whereas it is 3-2 when giving up 116 points or fewer.

