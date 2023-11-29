Another exciting Southeast Division matchup is on schedule as the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 12-5 overall and 7-2 at home, while Washington is 3-14 overall and 2-8 on the road. The Magic are favored by 10 points in the latest Magic vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 233.5 points.

The model has set its sights on Washington vs. Orlando. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Magic vs. Wizards spread: Magic -10

Magic vs. Wizards over/under: 233.5 points

Magic vs. Wizards money line: Magic: -454, Wizards: +348

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards had to suffer through a nine-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past Detroit with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 126-107. The victory was just what the Wizards needed coming off of a 136-108 loss in their prior matchup.

The Wizards can attribute much of their success to Kyle Kuzma, who dropped a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds. For the season, Kuzma is averaging 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Hornets with six consecutive wins but they'll enter Wednesday's contest with seven. Orlando walked away with a 130-117 victory over Charlotte on Sunday. The Magic's victory was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances.

Perhaps the best among them was Cole Anthony, who scored 30 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Franz Wagner, who scored 30 points along with seven rebounds.

