Magic's Aaron Gordon drops diss track about Dwyane Wade, Slam Dunk Contest score
Gordon clearly hasn't forgotten being snubbed at the February event
Aaron Gordon turned heads at the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest when he flew over Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall and deposited a two-handed slam. However, much to his chagrin, Gordon earned a score of 47 in his overtime round against Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. and ended up losing the contest by a single point.
With that in mind, the Orlando Magic forward released a diss track called "9 OUT OF 10" that appeared to be calling out Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who was one of the judges that didn't give him a perfect score.
While Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen and actor Chadwick Boseman also only gave him a 9, Gordon's gripe appears to still be with Wade only. In the music video, you can see Gordon sipping a glass of wine that was poured out of a bottle that says "Wade" on it.
"Knew one day I'd be good and you'd come for me, didn't know it would make me this hungry," Gordon raps in the track. "See you in the hallway when you say 'youngin' 'bout to put on a show,' didn't know that was code for 'you're about to get rolled.'"
Gordon expressed his displeasure following the Slam Dunk Contest and claimed that he's not participating in any more of the events. In 2016, Gordon participated in the Slam Dunk Contest and fell to Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine in the finals.
"It's a wrap, bro," Gordon said after this year's Slam Dunk Contest. "I feel like I should have two trophies... Jumping over somebody 7-5 and dunking is no easy feat. What did I get, like a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?"
As for Wade, he doesn't seem too mad about it. The former Heat star tweeted that Gordon should trademark the title phrase from the track.
Gordon clearly hasn't forgotten about feeling robbed at the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest. While he took it to a whole different level with this track, he won't ever get this worked up over it again if he sticks to his vow of never participating in the contest again.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Draft tracker: Who is staying, going
A look at the list of underclassmen and international players who have declared for the NBA...
-
Ron Harper is still mad about 'The Shot'
Instead, Jordan hit his famous jumper over Craig Ehlo in the Bulls-Cavaliers series in the...
-
MJ: Isiah an 'a--hole' for '91 walk-off
Jordan isn't buying Thomas' excuse even after all these years after the Bulls beat the 'Bad...
-
History of Jordan vs. 'Bad Boy' Pistons
The Pistons were the biggest hurdle Jordan and the Bulls had to overcome to win their first...
-
Rodman breaks down his rebounding
Rodman, the greatest rebounding forward of all time, was the subject of the third episode of...
-
The Jordan Rules in 'The Last Dance'
For a time, it seemed like Detroit was the only team with the formula to stop the greatest...
-
Mike Conley wins NBA HORSE Challenge
Conley's indoor gym may have actually been the MVP of the tournament
-
NBA HORSE Challenge, opening round
There was competitive basketball played on Easter Sunday, and this time it wasn't video games