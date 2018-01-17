Magic's Arron Afflalo ejected after landing haymaker to Nemanja Bjelica's head

It's rare to see a legit punch in an NBA fight, but this was definitely one of them

We don't know exactly what transpired between Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica on Tuesday night, but we know that Afflalo wasn't happy about it.

In the second quarter, Afflalo took exception to the way that Bjelica made contact with him on a rebound attempt, and Afflalo reacted by taking -- and landing -- a huge swing to Bjelica's head.

Both players were ejected after the altercation. After Monday's postgame locker room incident between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers, things are starting to look more like the WWE than the NBA.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories