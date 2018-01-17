Magic's Arron Afflalo ejected after landing haymaker to Nemanja Bjelica's head

We don't know exactly what transpired between Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica on Tuesday night, but we know that Afflalo wasn't happy about it.

In the second quarter, Afflalo took exception to the way that Bjelica made contact with him on a rebound attempt, and Afflalo reacted by taking -- and landing -- a huge swing to Bjelica's head.

What is going on in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/uKPZ4hnAA9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2018

Both players were ejected after the altercation. After Monday's postgame locker room incident between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers, things are starting to look more like the WWE than the NBA.