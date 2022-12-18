The Orlando Magic made a major statement on Friday night against the Boston Celtics, as they extended their recent winning streak with a 117-109 victory that amounted to a massive upset over one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Magic's recent streak has been an impressive one that stands to potentially turn the tide of their season -- or at least depending on who you ask.

Speaking on the Celtics' post-game show, former Celtics guard Eddie House took a defiant tone on Boston's Friday night loss, ripping the Magic as a 10-win team that's "still garbage" despite their upset.

"They're still garbage. They're still not a good basketball team," House ranted. "They won't make the playoffs. They won't make the play-in game."

The only problem for House was that the Magic proceeded to win their second meeting against the Celtics, 95-92, on Sunday. And after the game, Wendell Carter Jr. fired back at House by tweeting a clip of former Magic guard Rafer Alston slapping House in the back of the head. A GIF of the slap was also shared by Markelle Fultz and Mo Bamba.

The continuation of the Magic's recent momentum was aided by a disjointed Boston team that continues to miss leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who was out of the lineup once again due to "personal reasons." Orlando controlled the game from virtually start to finish, with Paolo Banchero scoring 31 points to cap off the Magic's sweep of Boston.