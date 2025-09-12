Free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Knicks, his agent Sam Permut told ESPN on Friday. Brogdon's deal is non-guaranteed, per SNY. Brogdon, 32, is set to enter his 10th NBA season and could provide the Knicks with veteran backcourt depth and playmaking off the bench under new coach Mike Brown.

Brogdon is coming off a limited season with the Washington Wizards where he appeared in just 24 games and averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds. His 3-point shooting struggled last year at 29%, but he has proven to be a reliable perimeter threat in recent seasons, hitting 43% of his attempts from deep between 2022 and 2024.

Drafted No. 36 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016, Brogdon earned Rookie of the Year honors. After three seasons in Milwaukee, Brogdon joined the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade prior and spent three seasons as a key piece in Indiana. Brogdon developed into a reliable two-way guard, contributing in scoring and defense. He set a career-high average of 21.2 points per game during the 2020-21 campaign.

Brogdon later joined the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 season, embracing a bench role that earned him the Sixth Man of the Year award, making him one of only two players in NBA history to win both Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man honors, alongside Mike Miller. He also had a one-year stint with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Wizards last season.

The Knicks also re-signed Landry Shamet on a one-year deal as they round out their roster ahead of training camp. The Knicks are coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, their first since 2000. They lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers and subsequently fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons. He was subsequently replaced by Brown, who has stints coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.