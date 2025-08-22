Malik Beasley was cleared as a target of a federal gambling investigation this week, according to his attorneys, and with that probe no longer hanging over him, he can begin trying to find a new team for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Beasley was set to cash in this summer after another season shooting over 41 percent from 3-point range, as he averaged 16.3 points per game for the Pistons in 82 games played last year. Detroit and Beasley were working towards a three-year, $42 million deal going into free agency, but that was pulled off the table once reports emerged that the U.S. Attorney's Office was investigating him after irregular betting activity was flagged on prop bets for him back in 2024.

The Pistons, having finally leaped into being a playoff team last year, couldn't wait to see if Beasley would be cleared and moved forward with their offseason, adding Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson as apparent Beasley replacements. That means they no longer have the money to offer Beasley the $14 million per year deal that was being discussed in late June, and Beasley will have to consider all of his options.

25 most iconic NBA shots of century: Iverson's step over, Curry's golden dagger, Haliburton chokes out Knicks Brad Botkin

Given he's been one of the league's best volume shooters in back-to-back seasons, he will garner plenty of interest from around the league, but the challenge is finding teams that can give him the kind of money he'll want.

Beasley's done the short-term "prove it" deal before and was expecting to get paid this summer. Given the reports of financial problems that have come to light during this gambling investigation, he probably won't be keen on taking a minimum deal.

With that in mind, here are some of the possible landing spots for Beasley as he enters the free agent market nearly two months late.

Most likely outcome

Detroit Pistons: Beasley can still end up back in Detroit on a non-Bird rights deal worth $7.2 million annually. The Pistons are still well under the luxury tax line, and while they can't offer him the same mid-level deal again, they can offer him more than teams that might chase him for the minimum. Even though they added shooting in Robinson and more wing help in LeVert, they clearly valued Beasley's skills and were ready to pay him handsomely this summer. I doubt that's changed entirely because of their other additions.

Cap space team

Brooklyn Nets: The team that could pay Beasley the kind of money he was going to get before the investigation, without having to worry about aprons and hard caps, is Brooklyn. It still has just over $14 million in cap space and could view Beasley as a way to bring in a trade chip. Beasley could sign something similar to the deal he was planning on in Detroit and then Brooklyn could try and flip him to a contender at the deadline -- or wait until next summer. That would give Beasley the maximum earning potential, but would take away his ability to choose his destination, leaving it up to Sean Marks and the Nets front office to find his long-term home.

Mid-level teams

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers do need shooting with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year and could bolster their backcourt rotation of Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith. Indiana is one of four teams with access to nearly the full $14.1 mid-level exception, per Keith Smith, and with $13.5 million to play with before hitting the first apron, they could make a very strong offer to Beasley -- a player who also theoretically fits what they want to do once Haliburton returns. The problem for Indiana is that their biggest need is in the frontcourt after losing Myles Turner, but Beasley will be an intriguing option.

Chicago Bulls: You may wonder why the Bulls would do this, and I would reply, "Why do the Bulls do anything they do?" The Bulls still haven't signed Josh Giddey, but adding Beasley would give them the kind of legit three-point threat they need if the goal is still to find a way to compete for the play-in in the East -- as seems to be the annual goal in Chicago. Beyond that, having Beasley on a mid-level type deal should be a positive asset -- provided he avoids any further off-court issues -- and would give them a movable contract down the line.

Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards: Like the Nets, the Hornets and Wizards could each present Beasley with the three-year, $42 million deal he missed out on in Detroit, allow him to prove himself in the first half of the year in a fairly sizable role, and then look to trade him to a contender. The question for the Hornets and Wizards is whether signing Beasley, even with an eye on moving him within the next year, runs counter to their plans for developing their young players.

Sacramento Kings: The Kings have $7.3 million left of their mid-level and could try to bring in Beasley. They have been actively trying to move Malik Monk and Beasley could be a replacement if they can find a taker for Monk. The Kings could certainly use some shooting behind Zach LaVine, but whether they can offer the role and money Beasley wants is not clear. Miami also has half of its mid-level left, but with Tyler Herro and Norman Powell on the roster, it's hard to see a fit for Beasley.

Wild card contender

Golden State Warriors: The only team that hasn't made any official moves this summer is the Warriors, and perhaps the (self-inflicted) purgatory they've been in because of the Jonathan Kuminga standoff could work in their favor here. They are expected to use their mid-level to sign Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton whenever the Kuminga situation is settled, and then bring back Gary Payton II, but they could also explore options to bring in Beasley, depending on the number he will command.

Golden State is $25 million under the first apron, so even using their full mid-level they'd have room to add Beasley if able, either through the bi-annual exception, their $8.7 million trade exception or using a chunk of the mid-level on Beasley and acquiring Melton or Horford a different way. They already have Buddy Hield operating in the reserve shooting guard role, but the Warriors know as well as anyone that you can't have too much shooting on the roster.

Sign-and-trade teams

Los Angeles Lakers: The challenge for any team looking to acquire Beasley in a sign-and-trade is that it has to be for the $7.2 million (or less) that Detroit can offer. That means Detroit would have to not want him at that number, or Beasley would need to make clear he wasn't interested in returning.

If that were to be the case, the Lakers could undoubtedly use a guy like Beasley on their roster. Los Angeles could offer Dalton Knecht (who they tried to trade once) as part of the return package and get a sharpshooter to provide more space for LeBron James and Luka Dončić.

New York Knicks: Shooting is always something coveted by contenders, but it's particularly needed in New York. They already added Jordan Clarkson on the minimum to provide a microwave option off the bench, but Beasley would be an even bigger shooting upgrade if they could make it work. On the flip side, the Pistons might not be too eager to help the Knicks get better by helping them get Beasley at a bargain.

San Antonio Spurs: The Spurs have $12 million to play with before they hit the first apron and if they're serious about being a threat in the West next season, they could do much worse than finding a way to acquire Malik Beasley as some shooting support around Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. They have the smaller contracts available to make the money work at $7.2 million, and would give themselves a terrific 10-man rotation if they could acquire Beasley.

Dallas Mavericks: The Mavs are light on shooters beyond Klay Thompson and clearly have visions of being a contender sooner than later. Their wing rotation is a bit cluttered, but Beasley would be the best shooter of the bunch by far, and they need that skill desperately.