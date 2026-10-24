Malik Beasley is negotiating a plea deal with lawyers from the Department of Justice for his role in an illegal sports gambling ring. Beasley's lawyer confirmed to ESPN that conversations were ongoing and that while Beasley has not yet signed a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case, a decision is expected early next week.

Beasley, a former NBA player, was indicted on June 29 for allegedly manipulating his own statistics in multiple games during the 2023-24 season to allow bettors to win on prop bets. According to the indictment, Beasley worked out the scheme alongside former NBA player Ed Davis and four other named co-conspirators as part of an effort to pay off millions of dollars in gambling debts.

Prosecutors were able to obtain text messages from the other defendants celebrating when Beasley shoved a teammate out of the way to go over his rebounding prop with 1.1 seconds left in a March 10 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The scheme fell apart when Beasley went over his rebounding prop in a March 21 game against the Brooklyn Nets, causing the co-defendants to demand Davis refund their money.

Beasley initially denied involvement through his lawyer and pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery in sporting contests, wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

"An indictment is nothing but a probable cause one-sided charging document," Beasley's lawyer, Steve Haney, told CBS Sports in a June statement. "It is not evidence and Malik maintains his presumption of innocence throughout this two-year investigation. We ask that people reserve judgment until all the facts are known."

If Beasley reaches a plea deal, he will be the second NBA player to do so after Jontay Porter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2025 for his role in a similar gambling ring. Terry Rozier also faces multiple charges in an unrelated gambling ring and has pleaded not guilty. Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones have been arrested as well in relation to an illegal poker ring, with Jones also facing illegal sports betting charges.