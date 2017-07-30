Malik Monk says Michael Jordan is old now and he thinks he can beat him one-on-one

Hornets rookie Malik Monk was really excited when he was drafted by Charlotte. Not only because he had finally made his way to the NBA, but the Hornets are owned by the legendary Michael Jordan. It's hard to not be excited about getting to work for the player that many call the greatest of all time.

Monk was asked about playing Jordan in a game of one-on-one and he said that he would try to beat him. However, since being drafted Monk has had to recover from an ankle injury and miss all of NBA Summer League. He has also had time to calm down and adjust to finally being in the NBA. However, when Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer asked Monk if he could beat Jordan one-on-one his answer didn't change. Monk is confident he can do it.

Monk showed his cocky side Saturday, repeating that he'd beat Hornets owner Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one. Jordan might have been the greatest player of his generation â maybe ever â but, as Monk noted, he is 54. "He's pretty old right now," Monk said of Jordan. "I think I can get him."

Monk's confidence should be no surprised. Athletes that make it to the NBA have to believe in themselves the entire way, but maybe he should avoid calling his new boss old. Jordan is infamously competitive and it won't take much to get him to lace up and show the new kid what for. Just ask Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Hopefully Monk's ankle is fully healed, because if he does play Jordan one-on-one he'll need to show his new boss that he's more than just talk.